James Van Der Beek Celebrates 11-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Kimberly

"In so many ways, you still feel like a new beginning to me," the actor wrote in a heartfelt post

James Van Der Beek is celebrating over a decade of marriage with his wife, Kimberly.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 44, posted two smiling selfies with his spouse, 39, on Instagram Sunday, showing the couple snuggled close and smiling outdoors as the sun set.

"Doesn't seem like 11 years… In so many ways, you still feel like a new beginning to me," the actor captioned the candid shots, beginning a heartfelt tribute. "We've been through so much life already, through so many phases of consciousness and personal evolution… and the growth continues!"

"I realized that today marks a day I can no longer say, 'Last year was brutal…' From anniversary to anniversary, our lives have transformed into something neither of us could've predicted… but both would have 100% chosen," he continued.

James Van Der Beek/Instagram Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

"So happy to be on the cutting edge of realization with you, @vanderkimberly There's no one I'd rather begin anew with, grow old with, or just lay around in bed with (on the rare occasion we get to do that)," he added. "I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️."

Kimberly shared her own anniversary shoutout to her husband on Instagram, posting the a similar selfie before floral wallpaper that James began his two-part carousel with.

"My baby 😍. Happy 11 year Anniversary! And my one year anniversary of coming to Austin for the first time," she wrote, later adding "I don't know how many years we will have together in this sacred lifetime, but I am awestruck that the world brought me you for whatever time that may be."

In a recent interview with Austin Life magazine, James said he inspired to move his brood to the Texas city after visiting for an earlier anniversary celebration with Kimberly.

"We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles. We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature," he told the outlet. "When we were flying here for our anniversary, I felt an energy to Austin. The energy was the same energy that I'd felt shooting Varsity Blues here when I was 21, and I realized that feeling wasn't just where I was in my career or the movie I was shooting, all of which were very exciting, but that the energy is the place. It was really cool to realize, 'Oh, I can go be there. We can drop in and bring our family to that.' "

parents-squad-2 Credit: Courtesy Kimberly Van Der Beek

The family's move to Austin came after the couple opened up a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, with Kimberly suffering her fifth miscarriage at 17½ weeks in June 2020. Following the miscarriage, James and Kimberly partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and encourage blood donations.

"My life was on the line," Kimberly told PEOPLE in May. "What saved my life was blood transfusions, people who donated blood. Without them, I probably would not be here."

The actor paid tribute to his wife's strength in an anniversary message last year, writing, "We've been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments... she's who I want by my side.