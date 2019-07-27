Image zoom James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Over 20 years after viewers rooted for Dawson or Pacey in an epic love triangle on Dawson’s Creek, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson are (playfully) duking it out again.

Van Der Beek, 42, shared a photo of the former costars on Instagram Friday, writing, “My gym is cooler than your gym (wait for it…).”

The reunion photo, which was the last image in his series of restroom signs at his boxing gym, comes over a year after Van Der Beek and Jackson got together with Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps and Meredith Monroe for the Entertainment Weekly 20th anniversary cover shoot.

After six successful seasons, the show, which premiered on the WB in 1998, ended in 2003.

Image zoom Columbia/TriStar International Television

“James, Josh, Katie… we’re all in a group text… We reconnected and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice,” said Monroe, who played Andie McPhee in hit teen drama.

The cast members met on set in their late teens and early 20’s, with all six seasons being physically and mentally demanding on the young actors at the time.

“The show was hard work. Like really, really hard work,” Jackson said. “And we were all ready, well, I was ready, to be done and move on to something new in my life.”

Jackson added, “So we knew going into that last season that it was going to be the end. So for me, it was much more cathartic than anything else. The feeling of, ‘holy s—, we did this.’ “

Most recently, Williams enthusiastically spoke up about the possibilities of another reunion with her former Dawson’s Creek cast members.

“I think I’ve been waving that flag for a while, like why not?” she said in February, according to E! News. “Although my character died, so I’d have to be a ghost.”