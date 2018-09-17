James Van Der Beek is paying tribute to victims of Hurricane Florence who lost their communities in the Carolinas.

The actor, 41, dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post Monday to the city of Wilmington, North Carolina, where the actor filmed the beloved series Dawson’s Creek from 1998-2003.

“Anybody who watched #DawsonsCreek will recognize this location. It’s now underwater, as is much of the state,” Van Der Beek captioned a photo of the intersection at Market St. and Water St.

Nearly 130 episodes over six seasons were filmed in Wilmington, which was known to fans as Capeside, the small fictitious coastal town in Massachusetts, according to WilmingtonandBeaches.com.

“These are resilient communities who come together in times of disaster (I rode out several hurricanes myself in that red brick building, after boarding up those two windows facing camera), but #Wilmington is currently inaccessible by highway, and many parts of the region will be facing an epic journey to recovery after unprecedented rains and historic flooding,” Van Der Beek continued.

RELATED: Florence Death Toll Rises to 13 After South Carolina Couple Dies Using Generator in Home

“American Red Cross and Donors Choose are always good bets to donate. I learned a lot in the South… my heart is with you, Carolinas,” he concluded.

Some spots on Water St. and Market St. affected by the hurricane include Leery’s Fresh Fish, the location of the fish house owned by Dawson’s family, as well as the Black Cat Shoppe, which was known as the Capeside CD Shop on the show.

A daily curfew is in effect for the city of Wilmington as officials clear roads and restore services for residents. Access to Wilmington is limited as roads may be impassable due to flooding.

Wilmington was also used as a location to film One Tree Hill.

WATCH: Hurricane Florence Weakened but Still Expected to Be Devastating as Some Refuse to Evacuate

The slow-moving storm began at sea as a Category 4 hurricane, and made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical depression and, as of Monday, was focused in Kentucky with winds reduced to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

However, although the storm lost its strength over the weekend, the death toll as a result of the hurricane continued to rise.

At least 20 people have died in storm-related deaths since the hurricane made landfall, according to CNN. On Sunday night, a 1-year-old died in rushing floodwaters in Union County, North Carolina, WSOC reported. Just hours earlier, a 3-month-old was killed when a tree fell on the family’s home, according to WLS.