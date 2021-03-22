James Van Der Beek Celebrates Wife Kimberly's 39th Birthday: 'So Grateful You're in My World'

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek have been married for over a decade and share five kids

Happy birthday, Kimberly Van Der Beek!

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly turned 39 on Monday and to mark the special occasion, the Dawson's Creek alum and father of five shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my witch goddess earth mother magical healer love," wrote James, 44, alongside a series of photos of his wife. "I've never seen anyone hold themselves to a higher vibrational standard, or have so much grace while doing it. I love being the one who gets to see how much work you put into your own growth, who gets to hear you curse like a truck driver and watch our four year-old scold you for it, and who gets to sleep next you every night."

He continued: "My birthday wish for you is for you to receive at the capacity at which you give (as our friend @garrain.jones likes to say), because even if that comes only halfway true, you're in for a f---ing sh-t-ton of blessings. 😘 So grateful you're in the world, and in my life, my love. @vanderkimberly."

Kimberly, who shares five children with her actor husband, celebrated her own big day by posting an Instagram selfie alongside a lengthy and reflective caption.

"Today is my birthday. I am 39 years old," she wrote. "I have been up for hours. Cant sleep. I took this photo in a dark room with the light way up so that you can see me as I am. In my bed wide awake. In my truth. I'm tired and not sleeping. I have psychic dreams. If you know me well, you know. I discovered some things. People come to me in my dreams and tell me things. Show me things. Sometimes my mind doesn't want to know but my heart does so that it can help. I do my best but not everybody is ready to receive it."

"I discovered, yet again," she added, "that my dreams have deep truths. I'm telling you this because I spent so many years not trusting my gut. Not listening to my intuition. Not recognizing my physical reactions and gut instincts were truth speaking through me."

"I love myself. Happy birthday to me!" said Kimberly. "I've come along way. I've changed from the inside out. I will continue to do so. And to trust myself. To commit to myself."

Kimberly and James tied the knot in 2010 and share five kids: Gwendolyn, 2½, Emilia, 5 later this month, Annabel Leah, 7, Joshua, 9, and Olivia, 10.

Over the past year, the family of seven have experienced some major life changes. In September, James announced that they were moving from Los Angeles to Texas by sharing several photos of their empty house in Beverly Hills.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house," he captioned the shots. "Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we've made here. Onto the next big adventure! ❤️😊."

Also last year, Kimberly suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks in June, just seven months after a previous pregnancy loss, which happened hours before James went on to perform on Dancing with the Stars in November 2019.

Kimberly has been open about the devastating miscarriages. In October, she said on The Make Down podcast, "I understand that I am very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, two of which were really harsh experiences."