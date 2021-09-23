James Marsden Says Christina Applegate's Strength Is 'Really Inspiring' amid Her MS Battle

"Anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down," he said

Marsden, 48, praised Appleagate's continued strength as she battles multiple sclerosis (MS), calling her a "compassionate, wonderful human being."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That is her character. It is just who she is. Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person," Marsden told Entertainment Tonight. "Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that."

Marsden added: "It is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being."

Christina Applegate, James Marsden Credit: John Sciulli/Getty

Applegate, 49, revealed in August that she had been diagnosed with MS.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she previously wrote. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do," she continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

According to Mayo Clinic, MS is "a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord" where one's immune system "attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body." Signs or symptoms of the condition can vary per person.

Prior to her MSs diagnosis, Applegate had faced several health concerns over the years, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 and surgery-induced menopause in 2018.

Applegate currently stars on Dead to Me alongside Linda Cardellini and Marsden. The dark comedy was renewed for a third and final season in July 2020.

Dead to Me Credit: Netflix

At the time of Applegate's announcement, Entertainment Tonight reported that production on Dead to Me's third season had been temporarily shut down. The reason for the pause in filming was not made clear.

Netflix and CBS Studios said in a statement to the news outlet: "We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Applegate thanked Netflix for sending her a special gift basket shortly after the news of her diagnosis became public.