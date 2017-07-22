"I'm Team Cool Ranch, he is Team Nacho Cheese. I didn't choose it, it chose me," says McHale.

In the midst of the huge crowds, action-packed panels and entertainment installations at San Diego Comic-Con, James Marsden and Joel McHale waged a “war” over an “age-old” debate: whether Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch Doritos are better.

Why? Because they were celebrity team captains for a Doritos fan event called the “Bold or Boom Challenge,” for which two teams of fans were assembled to compete in an athletic challenge for McHale’s Team Cool Ranch and Marsden’s Team Nacho Cheese. PEOPLE caught up with the two TV stars before the event to find out how they got themselves involved in the contest and whether or not they actually eat Doritos. Unexpectedly, the conversation veered into hilarious places. Here’s an excerpt from their quippy back-and-forth:

James Marsden: We are coaching two volunteer teams assembled. Joel’s team is Cool Ranch. My team is Nacho Cheese, we’re basically doing the Lord’s work today.

Joel McHale: I’m Team Cool Ranch, he is Team Nacho Cheese. I didn’t choose it, it chose me.

Marsden: As cool usually does, it finds him. Cheese finds me.

McHale: There’s LITERALLY the word ‘cool’ in my team name. I said I will only do this with someone from the cast of Westworld and Ed Harris, he was not eligible.

Marsden: I was next on the list, and then Anthony Hopkins. Anthony really wanted to do it but Joel–

McHale: Yeah as you know I’m a better actor.

Marsden: So yes, the battle. The teams have to complete the challenge. We have to fill them with fortitude and endurance.

And Doritos maybe?

McHale: Ah yeah. And chips, HGH, horse tranquilizers, nacho cheese, cool ranch flavoring. Finally once and for all we will settle this thing. It’s a debate that’s been raging.

Image zoom Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

To their credit, both McHale and Marsden claim to be actual Dorito fans and to prove it, they each downed a small bag of their respective team’s flavor in front of us to prove it. Then it was time for the main event, which required Marsden and McHale’s teams to jump over and then duck under two motorized white “boom” arms in quick succession and in the end, Marsden’s Team Nacho Cheese prevailed.

McHale took his loss in stride. “What really matters is that we are on an inflatable bowl of chips with a rotating obstacle and this is why America continues to be the greatest country in the world,” he told the crowd.