One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Marries The Royals Star Alexandra Park in Hawaii

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: (L-R) James Lafferty, Alexandra Park and Producer Johnny Derango attend Power On Premiere By Straight Up Films With Support From YouTube at Google Playa Vista Office on April 24, 2019 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for YouTube)

Congrats are in order for the happy couple!

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park tied the knot nearly two years after announcing their engagement. The romantic affair took place in Hawaii.

Park's former costar on The Royals, Hatty Preston, shared photos from the event on Instagram Thursday.

In Preston's post, which has since been deleted, she included a photo of the Australian star dancing in her lace wedding dress. Park was also seen getting emotional in one shot of her prepping for the big event.

"Our Parky got Lafferty'd," Preston captioned the post. "These are the official wedding photos by Mario Testino."

Neither Lafferty, 36, nor Park, 33, have posted pictures from the special gathering. PEOPLE has reached out to their reps for comment.

The newlyweds have been publicly linked since at least 2018. At the time, Park posted a photo with Lafferty and his former One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti.

While celebrating Lafferty's birthday last year, Park indicated that things likely flourished between the pair in 2015. She called Lafferty her "favorite" person since "day 1 6 years ago."

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 15: (L-R) James Lafferty, Alexandra Park and Stephen Colletti attend the opening ceremony of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic) James Lafferty and Alexandra Park | Credit: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Lafferty announced in September 2020 that they were engaged. "She said yeah 🙌🏼 ☺️," he captioned the Instagram post, which included a sweet selfie of the couple.

The duo continued to post photos together on social media here and there. They also starred on Everyone is Doing Great for Hulu in early 2021.

Ahead of their wedding, Lafferty posted an Instagram tribute for Park's birthday.