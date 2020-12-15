“Distribution through Hulu was always our dream scenario, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the show’s opportunity to reach their audience,” said the former One Tree Hill costars

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti's Comedy Everyone Is Doing Great Acquired by Hulu

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti are headed to Hulu.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Lafferty and Colletti's comedy, Everyone Is Doing Great, which will be available starting Jan. 13.

All eight 30-min. episodes will be available when it premieres, Deadline reports.

"The boys are back and... better than ever?" Hulu tweeted alongside a laughing crying emoji. "Watch James Lafferty and @StephenColletti in #EveryoneIsDoingGreat on January 13, only on Hulu."

Hulu also released the first teaser of the comedy, which the former One Tree Hill cast members wrote, produced and star in.

The show follows Seth Stewart (Colletti) and Jeremy Davis (Lafferty), who "enjoyed relative success from 'Eternal', a hit television vampire drama," according to IMDb. "Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they struggle to reclaim their previous level of success and relevance, awkwardly navigating the perils of life and love amidst a humorously painful coming of age.

It also stars Lafferty's fiancée, The Royals actress Alexandra Park, as Andrea Cooper-Davis, Jeremy's wife who supports her husband both financially and emotionally, according to Deadline.

The series was "crowdfunded after the first two episodes hit the festival circuit starting with its big debut at the ATX Television Festival in 2018," the outlet reports.

“Distribution through Hulu was always our dream scenario, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the show’s opportunity to reach their audience,” Lafferty and Colletti said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“A massive thank you to all the supporters of EDG that helped us climb the crowdfunding mountain, and to the incredibly talented, hard-working cast, crew, producers, family and friends that have gotten us through the various stages of this journey," the statement continued. "We feel the road taken to get here is emblematic of the story EDG tells, one that’s rooted in love, friendship and finding humor in the struggle to figure it all out.”

The pair both shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, which was met with congratulatory messages from two former castmates.

"Hell YES! Congrats dudes!! 👏" One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush commented on Lafferty's post.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, in 2018, the real-life friends and one-time roommates talked about the risks and rewards of making an independent television series.

“Setting out on this journey was risky for us because there are a lot of things and chances we’re taking with these characters,” admitted Lafferty. “These characters are the perfect storm of bad behavior.”

Lafferty went on to say, “You write what you know, right?”