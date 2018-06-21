The song of the summer has officially arrived, and it’s by Bravo’s resident hit-makers, Luann de Lesseps and DJ James Kennedy!

The Real Housewives of New York and Vanderpump Rules stars (respectively) teamed up for the ultimate Bravo crossover with a chic (c’est la vie!) remix.

Kennedy put his own professional spin on de Lesseps’ famous hit “Money Can’t Buy You Class” in honor of San Fran Pride this weekend, where she’ll be performing. But you can listen to it first right here.

“It was so fabulous to collaborate with James in L.A., he’s a doll. I can’t wait to dance to his remix at Pride this weekend in San Francisco, my #CountessandFriends shows and all summer long,” de Lesseps tells PEOPLE. “It’s got such fun energy, you can’t help but wanna get up and move.”

Kennedy kept the classic jazzy piano opener but infused the 2010 hit with techno bursts throughout for the ultimate dance beat.

“Working in this remix was just a delight,” Kennedy says. “I love the housey influences when it comes to the piano in the original so I really wanted to let that shine on the remix! I added a hard hitting four in the floor kick and it just came out perfect, working on this collab with the one and only Countess was awesome.”

If you can’t catch de Lesseps’ performance in San Fran this weekend, she’ll be incorporating the song into her cabaret shows — and Kennedy may just add it to his set list too. “[I] can’t wait for her to show all her fans and friends on #CountessandFriends and I also can’t wait to play it out in the clubs; I think people will like the vibes,” Kennedy says.

The remix is available on Spotify, iTunes and all other major streaming platforms. And check out countessluann.com for a full list of de Lesseps’ upcoming cabaret shows.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.