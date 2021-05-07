"You've seen everything she's stuck by me with," James Kennedy told Lisa Vanderpump of girlfriend Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Says He'll Soon Propose to Raquel Leviss: 'She Really Has Helped Me'

James Kennedy is very close to popping the question!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, revealed on E!'s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump this week that he is ready to marry girlfriend Raquel Leviss. Kennedy told Vanderpump, 60, after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum broached the subject — happily giving her blessing for the union.

"You won't find anyone else that's more on your side than that girl," Vanderpump told Kennedy of Leviss.

"Well, can you keep a secret? ... I love Raquel so much, you know that," he then said. "She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts' — I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."

"That will be the best decision you've ever made," said Vanderpump, who then helps Kennedy practice some proposal options (to hilarious outcomes!) for his "big moment."

In April 2020, Leviss told HollywoodLife that she and Kennedy have talked about marriage. "We've been talking about engagement for a long time. He's mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I'm ready. I see it in the future," she said.

"It's not that I'm not ready. I would love to have my parents' approval on it," added Leviss at the time. "We've been together for a long time. My parents have seen all the sides of James as well, so my parents are super supportive of our relationship now. It's just making sure I have their approval before I make the next step."

Kennedy celebrated one year of sobriety in July, commemorating the milestone by writing on Instagram, "Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I'm going strong. I don't miss the booze ...... I don't miss the feeling .... I'm so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in many ways."