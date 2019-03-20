Andy Cohen Steps in After Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Mocks Caller on WWHL: 'Oh, Sweetie'

Don’t mess with Andy Cohen.

On Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host was forced to step in after guest and Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy mocked a caller before she could even finish her question.

The caller started asking about what Lisa Vanderpump thinks of Kennedy’s behavior in recent interviews on the show but tripped over her words near the end of her question. Kennedy, 27, let out a loud fake snore and cut her off.

“Get to the point, darling,” he said. “Get to the point.”

“Oh, sweetie,” Cohen said sarcastically to his guest.

“What’s the question, though?” Kennedy demanded.

“You’re trash-talking in interviews but you’re being sweet in person,” Cohen explained.

“Play the game or don’t play at all,” Kennedy replied. “Don’t come to L.A. if you don’t want to play chess, babe.”

Raising his eyebrows, Cohen asked, “Are people in L.A. playing chess?”

“Do they know how to play chess?” chimed in the other guest, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.

“I do. Look at me now, babe,” Kennedy replied, sticking his tongue out and delivering a chuckle.

When the next fan question came in for Kennedy, Cohen couldn’t help but issue a warning to the caller: “Good luck!”

“This one will be easier,” Kennedy said with a laugh.

Kennedy has long been leaning into his larger-than-life persona as the obnoxious DJ on the Bravo show. Earlier this season, his repeated, drunken fat-shaming of SURver Katie Maloney-Schwartz finally got him fired from the restaurant.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohens airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) and Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.