James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'

James Kennedy did what he "had to" do.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up about why he nearly came to blows with costar Tom Sandoval at the Bravo show's upcoming season 10 reunion.

"There was enough for me to get heated about," the DJ told E! News on Thursday. "I've been working a lot on my anger recently, but like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?"

The reunion trailer released last week teased several tense moments between the pair in the wake of Sandoval's shocking affair with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. (Sandoval, 40, previously helped Kennedy cover the cost of his $25,000 proposal to Leviss, 28.)

Kennedy called Sandoval "a worm with a mustache." He even referred to the TomTom co-owner as a "backstabbing hoe" after calling the pair "poo poo heads."

At one point, Sandoval warned Kennedy: "Get in my face again, I'll f--- you up, mother f---er." Kennedy got so heated by that remark that he stood up from his seat and rushed toward Sandoval, saying, "I will f--- you up so quickly."

Sandoval's fling with Leviss occurred amid his nearly nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. And while a source said Sandoval "had been having problems" with Madix, 37, for "a while," his infidelity was "the final straw" for her.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the source added.

Madix began publicly addressing the scandal after Wednesday's season finale.

"I place more of the blame on him because he was the one in the relationship, even though she was my very close friend," Madix said on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. "I do think that ultimately it is the responsibility of the person in the relationship to set those boundaries."

Madix also said she doesn't "trust" Leviss to consider reconciling their friendship down the road.

"I think, you can hear my ex on the show last night saying, 'I know it's hard for Ariana to trust people.' And it has been for many years," she continued. "And it took me a long time to get to the point where I could trust new friends. But I think that once that trust is broken, I don't see going back."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.