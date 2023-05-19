Entertainment TV James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?' "There was enough for me to get heated about," Kennedy argues By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 04:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo, Phillip Faraone/Getty James Kennedy did what he "had to" do. The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up about why he nearly came to blows with costar Tom Sandoval at the Bravo show's upcoming season 10 reunion. "There was enough for me to get heated about," the DJ told E! News on Thursday. "I've been working a lot on my anger recently, but like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?" Vanderpump Rules Fans Can Expect 'Retribution' at Scandoval-Centered Reunion, Promises Andy Cohen The reunion trailer released last week teased several tense moments between the pair in the wake of Sandoval's shocking affair with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. (Sandoval, 40, previously helped Kennedy cover the cost of his $25,000 proposal to Leviss, 28.) Kennedy called Sandoval "a worm with a mustache." He even referred to the TomTom co-owner as a "backstabbing hoe" after calling the pair "poo poo heads." Vivien Killilea/Getty Images At one point, Sandoval warned Kennedy: "Get in my face again, I'll f--- you up, mother f---er." Kennedy got so heated by that remark that he stood up from his seat and rushed toward Sandoval, saying, "I will f--- you up so quickly." Sandoval's fling with Leviss occurred amid his nearly nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. And while a source said Sandoval "had been having problems" with Madix, 37, for "a while," his infidelity was "the final straw" for her. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the source added. Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Feels the Blame Really Lies in Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair with Raquel Leviss Ariana Madix. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Madix began publicly addressing the scandal after Wednesday's season finale. "I place more of the blame on him because he was the one in the relationship, even though she was my very close friend," Madix said on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. "I do think that ultimately it is the responsibility of the person in the relationship to set those boundaries." Ariana Madix Says She Won't Film Again with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules: 'Good Luck' Madix also said she doesn't "trust" Leviss to consider reconciling their friendship down the road. "I think, you can hear my ex on the show last night saying, 'I know it's hard for Ariana to trust people.' And it has been for many years," she continued. "And it took me a long time to get to the point where I could trust new friends. But I think that once that trust is broken, I don't see going back." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.