James Holzhauer Returning to Jeopardy! to Compete for $250K in Tournament of Champions

James Holzhauer is making his grand Jeopardy! return!

Holzhauer, who made history with 32 straight wins on the Alex-Trebek-hosted game show, is set to participate in the show’s most competitive and prestigious event: The Tournament of Champions.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler will face off against Alan Dunn, a software development manager, and Lindsey Shultz, a physician and healthcare analyst, in the quarterfinal match-ups.

Holzhauer’s first round of competition will take place on Nov. 6.

The winner will then go on to compete in the semifinals the following week. The two-day finals will see the remaining competitors fight for the $250,000 grand prize, while the second-place finisher earns $100,000, and third place takes home $50,000.

Image zoom Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The 10-day tournament kicks off Nov. 4 and concludes Nov. 15.

Earlier this summer, Holzhauer was on track to break Ken Jennings’ regular-season record total winnings of $2.52 million — but he fell just short as Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, defeated the champion by $22,002.

The game-show wiz finished in second place with $24,799, and Boettcher won the game with $46,801.

Image zoom Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

With $2,462,216 in earnings, Holzhauer needed just $58,484 to overtake Jennings.

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” Holzhauer, who now holds the number two spots on both the all-time consecutive Jeopardy! wins list and the all-time regular season cash winnings list, said in a statement.