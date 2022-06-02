James Earl Jones Returns to Voice Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The iconic actor's voice can be heard in the third episode of the Disney+ limited series: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars fans recognized a familiar (and iconic) voice on the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

James Earl Jones returned as the voice of Darth Vader for episode 3 of the Disney+ limited series, which is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Revenge of the Sith.

The latest episode was the first time audiences were reintroduced to Darth Vader when he comes head to head with the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor).

While Hayden Christensen made his long-awaited return to the Sith Lord's legendary black garb in the series, playing the younger Anakin Skywalker after he's crossed over to the Dark Side, Jones famously voiced the older Vader in the first three Star Wars films.

Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Although he voiced the character, he didn't actually play the cloaked villain. David Prowse was the actor behind the mask, but director George Lucas didn't think his accent fit the tone of the character.

Real-life pals McGregor and Christensen recently told PEOPLE they were eager to hear fans' reactions to the series.

"I'm looking forward to the fans getting to see it," says Christensen, 41. "We worked on it for a while now and had to stay quiet about all the plot details, and I'm just excited for people to get to see it."

"Yeah, it's years in the making," adds McGregor, 51. "In terms of when we first started thinking about it, and now we get to give it to the fans and it's theirs. That's a big moment. It's very difficult to talk about without talking about [spoilers], but it was surprising to me. There was an emotional depth to some of the scenes that took me by surprise, as we were making them. I think that's a nice mark of something special."

