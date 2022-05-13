"I was very, very determined that the show wouldn't overstay its welcome in any way," James Corden said

James Corden Says He Wants to 'Go Out on Top' After Announcing Late Late Show Exit

James Corden wants to end his late-night series on a high note.

The Late Late Show with James Corden star opened up about the thought process surrounding his future departure from his popular program.

"I just sort of felt like maybe we'd done enough? Maybe we'd done everything we wanted to do," Corden, 43, told Entertainment Tonight. "When I took the job — firstly, I didn't think we'd be on the air, like, six months later. Then as soon as it seemed like we'd be on for a little while, I was very, very determined that the show wouldn't overstay its welcome in any way and that we would always know when to leave. That we'd always know when to go out on top, because I think that's really important."

But making the decision to end the show still wasn't easy for Corden. In fact, he said it was "really hard" to do so.

"I just couldn't shake that, maybe if I try and back myself somehow ... there might be one more adventure, there might be one more journey that I might be capable of," he continued. "I will never find out if I stay in the safety of this, you know?"

Corden is "really excited" for what's to come, though he acknowledged that hosting The Late Late Show was "the best time of my life."

"I've made friendships that I'll have forever, I've changed immeasurably in the time that we've done this show," he added. "My family has become a family here in Los Angeles. I have an American daughter. This whole adventure has changed my life in a way that I could have never imagined."

Corden succeeded Craig Ferguson as the Late Late Show host in 2015. During his time in the role, the series gained traction through the viral "Carpool Karaoke" and "Spill Your Guts" segments. The popularity of the "Carpool Karaoke" segment resulted in it becoming an actual show on Apple TV+.

On April 28, Corden announced his plans to exit the CBS series. He will leave the longtime role ahead of the summer of 2023.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," he told Deadline. "I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Later addressing the shakeup on his talk show, Corden said he "never" saw the Late Late Show as his "final destination." The actor then got emotional while explaining how they "still have a year to go."

"We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang," he said. "There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears. There will be so many tears, 'cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once."