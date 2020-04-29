James Corden Reveals He Underwent Minor Eye Surgery: 'I'm Doing Well and Recovering'

James Corden underwent a minor surgery on Tuesday that has left him unable to film new episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On Wednesday, the Late Late Show host revealed the news on Instagram, writing, "Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday."

"I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episode for a few nights," Corden, 41, added. "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage."

Corden finished his health update, writing, "Stay safe and well everybody. x." PEOPLE is out to his rep for further comment.

The late-night host is sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with wife Julia and their kids: son Max, 9, and daughters Carey, 5, and Charlotte, 2. He recently admitted that it has not been easy homeschooling the children and labeled the process an "up-at-dawn, pride-swallowing siege" while calling into On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

He said, "I've never had greater respect for teachers everywhere and also, I will never come home from work ever again and say that I am exhausted."

"The homeschooling is horrific," Corden joked. "If somebody came down from a different planet and observed me and my son and then were asked 'Which of these is the teacher?' they would never choose me."

While production on The Late Late Show shut down on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the show returned for a Homefest special on March 30, before airing regular episodes starting on April 13, which have been taped remotely from Corden's garage.

In January, Corden addressed some “very very serious allegations” that have been recently made against him and his popular Carpool Karaoke segment, after viral fan footage showed a tow truck pulling Corden and his guest at the time, Justin Bieber.

“I just want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” he said of the rumors that he did not actually drive the car during the recurring show segment.

“I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I’m about to say this but, fake news,” the host said.

“Now I know this looks bad, but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we are doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, a dance routine or a costume change, or if I’m drunk,” Corden explained jokingly. “But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just can’t stop getting lost in his eyes, okay?”