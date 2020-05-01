Many film and television productions were shut down in March over coronavirus concerns

James Corden and Trevor Noah to Pay Furloughed Employees' Salaries Out of Their Own Pockets

Late-night TV show hosts are opening up their wallets to help their employees amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

James Corden is personally paying the salaries of about 60 The Late Late Show staffers who have been furloughed due to the health crisis, PEOPLE can confirm.

CBS only covered eight weeks of salary for production employees when The Late Late Show shut down on March 15 over coronavirus concerns, according to Variety, who first reported the news. Corden, 41, reportedly told some of his staff last week that they would be furloughed as of May 4 and that he would covering their pay moving forward.

The outlet estimates that the move will cost Corden at least mid-five figures a week.

Though The Late Late Show returned on April 14 with Corden hosting from his garage in his Los Angeles home, the host announced on Wednesday that he will not be able to film new episodes after recently undergoing minor surgery on his eye.

However, Corden is not the only TV host to be covering his furloughed employees' salaries amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will also be paying out of pocket for the salaries of 25 furloughed employees of his Comedy Central show as production continues to be shut down, Variety reported.

After The Daily Show studio was shut down last month, Noah, 36, has been hosting a remote version of his show — titled The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah — from his home with a limited staff contributing remotely.

Representatives for Noah and Comedy Central did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel paid his stagehands out of his own pocket during the coronavirus-related shutdown of production, and since then, ABC has paid their full rates, Variety reports.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on the American economy.

Non-essential services such as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants have seen their businesses come to a standstill once stay-at-home orders were issued in most states across the country in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, film and television productions have been halted due to social distancing mandates with many industry workers put on furlough.

A furlough is considered a temporary — but unpaid — leave of absence from work. It is different from a lay-off as it works under the assumption that the employee will be brought back to work at some point.

As of May 1, there have been at least 1,094,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 64,184 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

