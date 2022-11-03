James Corden Says Leaving the 'Late Late Show' is 'Going to be Beyond Emotional'

James Corden is already feeling the weight of leaving the Late Late Show.

On Wednesday, the London-born TV star, 44, admitted that it's going to be "beyond emotional" for him to leave the show when his contract comes to an end in Spring 2023.

"I'm worried about being too emotional. I'm worried about crying too much," Corden tells PEOPLE at the Mammals premiere in Hollywood. "But at the same time, I just got to take a breath and know that there's a lot to do between now and then."

"I think we have a hundred to go or something," he continues about his remaining episodes on the show. "That's a lot of TV to-dos. A lot of stuff to put out."

As for what he's going to miss most about the CBS hit — which has welcomed everyone from Harry Styles to Adele since Corden took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015 — Corden says it's all about the people he's met along the way.

"It's about soaking up the people and the friendships that I've made," he tells PEOPLE. "That's the thing which I'll carry with me forever."

Corden first announced he was exiting the star-studded comedy talk show in April.

In a statement to Deadline, who was the first to report his exit news, Corden said choosing to leave the show — known for many of its viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical — after eight-and-a-half years was "a really hard decision."

"I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden continued. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"I'm so immensely proud of the show," he added, referring to the late-night series as the "most joyous working environment."

"My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang," he concluded.

Lately, however, Corden has been the focus of an NYC restaurant snafu, which has since turned into a full-blown scandal for the husband and father.

On Oct. 17, restaurateur Keith McNally slammed Corden for his behavior while dining at his famed Balthazar. McNally, 71, said Corden was "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Corden continued to get criticized for not initially taking responsibility for his alleged actions and has since softened on the matter, addressing it on his show in late October.

"As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened."

Corden said that when he was in the Big Apple dining with friends at one of his "absolute favorite restaurants," his wife Julia Carey was given food "she was allergic to" after explaining her food allergies.

When it came back repeatedly wrong, Corden said, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself." He added, "It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

Mammals will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 11