"The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time," he said

James Corden Says He and Wife Julia Carey 'Never Went on Dates' Before They Got Married

James Corden is opening up about the beginning of his love story with wife Julia Carey.

While hosting The Late Late Show on Tuesday, Corden explained how his romance with Carey began, revealing that they bonded by staying in instead of going out.

"Jules and I never went on dates," Corden, 43, said. "The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time and that we were going out too much, and we were drinking too much and having too good of a time."

Continuing to recall the conversation they had while at a party, Corden said: "As a joke, [we] planned the rest of our lives together."

"I was like, 'How many children are we going to have? Are we going to have a dog?' Joking around," he continued. "At the end of the night, we had a little sort of smooch in the back of a cab. And I said, 'What are you doing on Saturday night? Do you want to stay in and do nothing? And then we could also do nothing on Sunday night. And then if you want to, we can go to work and do nothing on Monday and we could do nothing on Tuesday. And then my hunch is if we do enough nothing, then that nothing might become something. And how do you feel about that?'"

Corden and Carey began dating shortly after that romantic moment. They got engaged in 2010 and have been married since 2012.

The couple are parents to children Max, 10, Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 3.

Corden previously told PEOPLE that fatherhood is "an amazing thing" and that he "wouldn't have it any other way."

"There's two things that happen when you have a child. One is you don't really realize the depth of love that you could feel for someone you've just met. And you also realize the indifference of your friends who don't have kids. And that is a massive thing," the Cinderella actor said.