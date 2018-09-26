Watch James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris Deliver Hilariously Bad Singing Telegrams

They’ve still got it! Kind of.

In a new sketch, the Late Late Show‘s James Corden reunited with his showbiz BFF Neil Patrick Harris to deliver a few singing telegrams to the people of Los Angeles.

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Corden asked his longtime friend.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, James,” Harris assured him.

Donning matching red tuxedos, the musical duo first stopped by a boxing gym, where they serenaded a couple celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary with their take on Olivia Newton John’s 1981 classic “Let’s Get Physical.”

“You married back in ’99 and you’re still together / Today’s the day to celebrate / You know what we mean / anniversary, anniversary, it’s your 19th anniversary,” they sang.

From there, the strs were off to surprise a beautician who was mid-wax when they showed up, only to find that it wasn’t actually her birthday — after their hearty rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” remade into “Private Waxer.” (“She’s got wax like a candle, and she likes to spread it on / She’s given millions of good Brazilians, all those tiny hairs are gone.”)

Frustrated, they piled back into their van and started to bicker as they endeavored to their final gig of the day, to celebrate a woman’s recent cat adoption.

After coaxing Harris into wearing the mandatory cat ears and tail, Corden warned him to “put some smile on it” — and they managed to turn the day around to perform their emotional finale, a version of “Memory” from the musical Cats.

“That was purr-fect,” Harris said as they strolled off after the song, hand-in-hand.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.