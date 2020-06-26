James Corden and the Muppets Belt Out the Beatles' 'With a Little Help from My Friends'
The Late Late Show host also got heckled by the Muppets' Statler and Waldorf
Since the U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus in March, James Corden has been hosting The Late Late Show from his garage.
Admittedly, without a studio audience, things have been a little lonely for the comedian/actor. After all, "there's nothing worse than trying to tell jokes alone in complete silence," he said.
So on Thursday's episode, he revealed he'd come across a new company offering virtual audiences to provide real-time feedback to performers. The audience ended up being the Muppets' infamous duo Statler and Waldorf, who proceeded to fire off a barrage of insults at Corden, 41.
"Oh look, he really is in the garage," Statler said.
"Yeah, but his ratings are still in the basement," Waldorf added.
They continued to heckle him throughout the monologue until Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear showed up to save the day.
"You know what, I am so sorry about those guys, I apologize," Kermit said. "Please, James, continue, you're doing great."
Corden resumed his joke-telling, but Kermit and Fozzie weren't feeling it, either. They politely suggested a musical number instead, and with that, Miss Piggy, Swedish Chef, Animal, Gonzo and more Muppets joined Corden and his band to perform a heartwarming rendition of the Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends."