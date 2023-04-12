James Corden Spends the Day Working as the Kardashians' Assistant to Hilarious Results — Watch

James Corden is getting an insight into what life is like as a Kardashian assistant.

The Late Late Show host spent the day as a personal assistant to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner for the show's 'Take A Break!' skit, doing everything from driving Kim around and making a wine-filled smoothie for Kris.

Corden started off his duties by joining Kris, 67, in her home gym where she was working out on her treadmill. "Usually my assistant works out with me in the mornings so we can take notes," she told him. "Well I already worked out at like 4 a.m. so…" replied Corden. "Do it again!" added Kris, before she asked him to make her a shake for when she was done with her workout.

"Oh so not like a physical shake? Like get it together!" he asked, to which Kris replied, "No. Love your energy James, thank you!"

The 44-year-old then made his way to Kris' kitchen and started to make her a green smoothie from the vegetables on display in her very impressive fridge. The star selected cucumbers, spinach and avocado for the shake and then spotted an opened bottle of white wine.

The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

Whilst chopping up the cucumber in Kris' kitchen, Corden couldn't help but poke fun at her daughter Kendall Jenner's viral moment of her cutting the vegetable. "Unlike some members of this family, I know how to chop a cucumber," he told the camera.

Corden then took a sip of the white wine and poured a large amount into the smoothie and blitzed everything up. "It needs a little something, where is the stuff?" he added.

The actor then came across a second kitchen and Kris' stunning dish room, where she keeps all of her fine china. "Stop!" Corden exclaimed as he walked into the colorful room. "You don't want to bring a bull in here!" he laughed, cracking up at his own joke. "You get it right?"

James Corden makes a smoothie for Kris Jenner. The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

He grabbed chocolate raisins, apple cider vinegar and Rice Krispies and added them to the concoction and yelled at Kris to come and get her shake.

But the mom of six was left less than impressed with Corden's creation and spat it out into her sink. "That is f - - - - - - vile, what planet are you on James?" said Kris.

Next up was Kim, 42, who wanted to go the gas station for some chewing gum and gummy bears. Being a good personal assistant, Corden drove the SKIMS founder in her gray Rolls Royce for the outing and asked her about the time when she was a type of assistant as Paris Hilton's "closest organizer."

The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

"Her closest was wild," Kim told him. "You would be going through things and she would have diamond necklaces shoved in a drawer and she wouldn't even know. She always had a change of clothes in her purse. She would be totally comfortable with me saying this, but she would always have a bikini or a change of clothes, because you'd never know where we'd end up…" Corden interjected, "In case she s - - - her pants?" which made Kim burst into laughter.

As they entered the gas station, Corden acted as Kim's bodyguard, and after getting her her sweet treats, he made a fellow shopper get down on the ground until Kim had left the store. "Excuse me sir, down! Get on the ground! Stay down!" he shouted as Kim laughed. "Sorry that happened," he told her.

During the skit, Corden also visited the Kylie Cosmetics offices, where he was found by Kris showering in Kylie's bathroom.

James Corden feeds Khloe Kardashian salad. The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

"What the f - - - are you doing?" shouted a shocked Kris. "Oh my God! I can't unsee that. Get out of the shower. James get a towel! What the f - - - nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble for this, somebody could sue us."

And a day with the Kardashians wouldn't be complete without a famous salad bowl shake. Corden sat down for lunch with Khloé, 38, who showed him an extremely drawn-out version of the technique. "I've certainly worked up an appetite," Corden said after being put through the shaking.

He then started to feed the Good American founder and made airplane noises whilst doing so. But one forkful was a little too much for the star, so Corden grabbed a napkin and covered her face as she tried to chew. "Oh God, I don't want the cameras to see you in this state it," he said.

James Corden on FaceTime with Kylie Jenner. The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

Next it was on to a FaceTime call with Kylie, 25, from her Kylie Cosmetics showroom. As he shoved a handful of lipglosses in his jeans pocket, Corden was interrupted by the call from Kylie, who was in London. "Can I be honest? This is just me and you talking, no one is filming this," he told her. "Kris is a lot. She screamed at me because she found me naked in your shower in your office."

"What?" said Kylie, before making an excuse about bad signal so she could hang up on Corden.

Elsewhere, Corden took to plumping the couch cushions in Kris' office, helping her out on a business call and even tried out sitting in the confessional chair for an episode of The Kardashians.

A made up James told the camera, "Honestly Kris looks at me different after that shower, and lets just say, there's a twinkle on her eye."

James Corden's Kardashians confessional look. The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

He added, "Feeding Khloé was fun, but she's still a b - - - -."

The skit ended with James accidentally scraping the bottom of Kim's Rolls Royce whilst dropping her home. After getting out the car, Kim knelt down and checked out the bottom of her car and told him, "James, what the f - - -?"

"Are you being serious?" he asked. "No, I'm serious, the whole bottom is scratched," she added. "No you're not, stop stop," said a panicked James as he jumped out the car and ran towards Kim.

"Just kidding!" laughed Kim. "Oh you're such a…" added Corden.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:30 a.m. ET) on CBS.