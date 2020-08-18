James Corden Gives Tour of New Coronavirus-Safe Late Late Show Studio

James Corden recently resumed filming The Late Late Show in-studio for the first time since March

James Corden is back in the studio!

After filming The Late Late Show from his garage for 10 weeks, Corden, 41, has returned to a brand-new set in Los Angeles built to follow safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new studio, which Corden gave an exclusive tour of to Entertainment Tonight, features glass shields and various sanitation stands. In addition, Corden is nearly alone in the studio, with the majority of his staff still working from home. The camera crew and band that are present in-person must wear a mask at all times.

"We built a studio with the safety guidelines that would [make it] the safest way to make a show in this room, with crew being far enough apart," he told ET. "That's what we tried to do, and it was a long process of trying to get it to that point."

A live audience will not be present at the show indefinitely and Corden will continue to interview his guests remotely, rather than in-person.

"It's basically me, and it feels like I'm filming a wildlife documentary," he said.

James Corden

Corden also said that he and his staff get tested for COVID-19 twice a week and undergo temperature checks.

"You are never not sanitizing and you wear a mask all the time," he said. "Most of the team [who] make the show are all working remotely on Zoom and stuff."

However, Corden did admit that after months of working from his garage, "it does feel nice to leave the house for a second."

As for Corden's beloved Carpool Karaoke segment, the talk show host and his team have yet to decide if and how it can be done safely amid the pandemic.

"We haven't thought about it at all yet,” he said. “I think it might have to wait. Who knows how long, but we've done it like 50 times. I think it's okay to have a little break.”

Billie Eilish and James Corden during Carpool Karaoke

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakis revealed that Corden and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert would be returning to their respective home studios, Variety and Deadline reported.

"Colbert and Corden will be returning to their buildings next week, albeit with no audience," Bakis said during the company's earnings call.

Colbert, who has been hosting The Late Show from home since March, recently teased that he would be switching locations upon his return.

"When we return, I won't be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won't be sleeping where I work," he said on his show July 24, before heading off on a two-week break.