James Corden Gets Emotional While Opening Up About His Late Late Show Exit: 'There Will Be Tears'

James Corden is starting the process of saying goodbye.

The talk show host, 43, opened up about his decision to depart The Late Late Show in a monologue, which was released ahead of Thursday night's episode. The English comedian began by telling his audience that he signed a new contract to carry on hosting the show for the next year.

"Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it," he said.

"I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract, to carry on hosting The Late Late Show."

Then, Corden got into the "sadder news," revealing that the extended year would also be his final as host.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?" he said. "And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

James Corden

Though he fought back tears, Corden reassured his audience that "we are not leaving today," and noted that they "still have a year to go."

"We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang," he said. "There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises."

"And there will be tears. There will be so many tears," he acknowledged. "'Cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And… the fact that you watch us at home. Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show."

"Here's to the next 12 months and it's going to be a blast, I promise you that," he added.

Corden's departure was first announced earlier on Thursday. The late night host told Deadline he would be leaving the CBS talk show in Spring 2023, calling the news "a really hard decision."

"I'm so immensely proud of the show," he said, referring to the late night series as the "most joyous working environment".

"I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden continued. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"I'll miss the adrenaline of thinking 'Next week I'm going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks' time, we're going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane," he added. "All of my greatest ambitions for what it what [the show] could be, it's absolutely surpassed all of them. My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang."

Corden began hosting The Late Late Show in 2015 after taking over for Craig Ferguson. In addition to the candid interviews with celebrity guests, the series also became known for many of its viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical.

Following his announcement, Corden's fellow late night star Stephen Colbert gave his comrade a sweet send-off on Twitter, while joking about his next onscreen job.

"Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won't be the same without you. But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who!" he wrote.