James Corden Fires Back at Troll Who Wishes Cancer on Host's Son Over a Game of Thrones Spoiler

James Corden refused to stay silent after one Internet troll recently made a vile comment about his son.

After delivering his monologue during Monday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host, 40, shared a clip of the segment, which included a reference to the penultimate Game of Thrones episode, to his Twitter.

One follower, in particular, was less than thrilled about the GOT spoiler and attacked Corden for the joke, going so far as to wish cancer on the host’s 8-year-old son Max.

“It’s f— up you can’t even watch TV without a fat f— spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer,” the user wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to The Blast.

The talk show host managed to keep his composure, responding to the “upsetting” message by telling the follower to reevaluate their decisions because he felt they were “better than that.”

“That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family,” Corden wrote on Monday night.

“Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things,” he added. “I believe you’re better than that x”

The troll then attempted to take back their comments by claiming “it was a joke like [Corden’s] segment was” — but Corden was not having it.

Instead, he wrote another message to the person, making it clear that their earlier comments were completely unacceptable.

“Well I saw your hope for my son. My hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as ‘a joke’,” Corden tweeted.

“Because however you defend it to them, they’ll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing. Night x”

The user’s account has since been suspended and reps at Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Reps for Corden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In addition to Max, Corden also shares daughters Carey, 4, and Charlotte, 17 months, with his wife Julia.

Opening up to PEOPLE last June, Corden revealed raising three kids with his wife — and especially taking them out to eat — came with its challenges.

“It’s just a nightmare. I got back from Liverpool on Sunday, and we thought, ‘Let’s take the kids out. Let’s go for lunch.’ I mean, it’s a joke,” Corden said. “We actually went to a place at the end of our road for lunch, and we looked like we were fleeing the country. We had that much stuff. It’s absurd.”

“I understand, now, why my parents just used to not do anything with us on the weekend, ’cause it’s too much hassle,” added the star. “The bags and the stroller, and the baby here and there’s wipes everywhere, and Sudocrem, and she’s got a sore bum.”

“You’re asking for the check before you’ve sat down,” explained Corden. “You’re just shoveling pasta and butter into one of their mouths as you’re trying to eat yours. You have to leave a huge tip because the place is covered in crayons. And it’s just not worth it.”

Despite the challenges of parenting three children, the late-night talk show host said fatherhood is “an amazing thing” — and he “wouldn’t have it any other way” in his life.

“There’s two things that happen when you have a child. One is you don’t really realize the depth of love that you could feel for someone you’ve just met. And you also realize the indifference of your friends who don’t have kids. And that is a massive thing,” said Corden.

“You also realize your own indifference to other people’s kids before you had kids,” he added. “So when people used to show me photos of their kid, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, dude, it’s a kid. I get it. Well done. Loads of people have got them.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Aw.'”