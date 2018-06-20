James Corden Explains That Rumor About Him Dressing as Henry VIII at the Royal Wedding

James Corden was one of the lucky guests invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in Windsor, England, last month, and just days after the May 19 nuptials, PEOPLE learned that the late night show host honored another British royal on the couple’s big day by dressing as Henry VII.

Speaking with PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV), Corden explained this choice of attire.

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview with James Corden on People TV! Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Corden and his wife Julia Carey at the May 19 royal wedding. REX/Shutterstock

“In the evening, there was a smaller, sort of, it was like 185 people I think, like a smaller dinner, close friends and family,” Corden, 39, says of Meghan and Harry’s evening reception at Frogmore House. “And Harry asked if I would do like a performance of some kind. And so I did it, yeah. It wasn’t really dressed as Henry VIII, it was just dressed in a kind of Tudor outfit. But I guess I look a bit like Henry VIII, so that’s probably why.”

King Henry VII Popperfoto/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Wedding Recap: See The Top Moments!

The father of three became friends with fellow Brit Harry, 33, after years of running in the same London social circles before Corden moved his family to Los Angeles in 2015 to take over as host of CBS’s The Late Late Show. So it was special for Corden to return home for such a meaningful occasion.

For more on James Corden, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“It was fun,” Corden said of the royal wedding. “It was a really special day and a wonderful thing for my wife and I to travel back and go to such a thing.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights on CBS at 12:37am ET.