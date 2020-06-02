James Corden Breaks Down as Reggie Watts Tearfully Discusses Racism: 'It's So Hard'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I would give anything to be in a room with you and put an arm around you," James Corden told The Late Late Show's Reggie Watts

James Corden was moved to tears on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show as comedian and the show's bandleader Reggie Watts wept while discussing his experiences with racism in America.

"Good evening everyone, thank you for staying awake for our show on one of the saddest, scariest, yet most important times of our lives," Corden, 41, began in his opening monologue. "As you'll all know, on Monday of last week a black man named George Floyd was murdered by the excessive force of the police."

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed last Monday in Minneapolis when a white officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck; an independent autopsy showed he died from asphyxia.

"If it was a one-off event, it would be an appalling, horrific tragedy that should shake all of us to our core. Yet, this was the latest in a string of killings of unarmed black citizens by white people. Breonna Taylor was shot by police in her own home. Ahmaud Arbery was going for a jog when he was shot and killed by two men. And sadly, there are so many more victims that I could mention," Corden continued.

Corden went on to share that he's been "struggling" with what to say and expressed his desire to "listen" but also acknowledged his obligation to "speak up."

"This is a time for me to listen, not talk. And then I realize that that's part of the problem," he said. "People like me have to speak up. To be clear, I'm not talking about late-night hosts, or people who are fortunate like I am to have a platform. I'm talking about white people."

"White people cannot just say anymore, 'Yeah, I'm not racist.' And think that that's enough, because it's not," he continued.

"This is our problem to solve," Corden shared before welcoming Watts, 48.

"These protests, they have to result in change because when athletes took a knee peacefully at a football game, the vice president stood up and walked out of that stadium rather than see that protest," Corden said. "Now, a policeman takes a knee to a man's neck and our leadership hide in a bunker rather than see this protest."

"How are you doing, Reg?" Corden said, to which the musician responded: "I don't know, feeling so much simultaneously, it's crazy."

Watts opened up about his upbringing, sharing that he was "fortunate" to "grow up in a place where I was pretty protected by my parents when it came to forms of racism that happened in my neighborhood."

Watts explained his mother — who is white — was a "fierce fighter and would get out of the house and get in people's faces about, you know, people calling me the N-word or whatever growing up and being different and stuff."

"And just going back in my history, my father growing up in the Midwest and being in Vietnam and not being able to get a job when he got out of the army because he was black," Watts said, sharing more of his experiences.

"And the economy wasn't doing that well and he had to reenlist, got sent back to Vietnam, And then when my parents got married their marriage wasn't recognized in the U.S. because of the laws prohibiting interracial marriage," Watts continued.

Watts, whose cousin Alice Walker wrote The Color Purple, then broke down after becoming so overwhelmed with the pain and emotion of it all.

"I have this history in the black community in the Midwest that I don't access a lot because there's a lot of pain and emotion there, so it's hard," Watts said while crying.

"There's so much happening that I plan to use my platform for good. I go in and out, you know?" Watts added.

Watching Watts tearfully explain his experience proved to be emotional for Corden as he too began to cry.

"I'm so sorry that you're feeling this," Corden said, his voice shaking.

"I would give anything to be with you and put my arm around you," Corden added.

Watts also shared that he also feels this sense of "pressure."

"It's like, well, if you're of color, you know, you gotta represent your whole crew. I grew up my life really trying to be seen as a human being and not to have people affected by the way that they look, but I also know that's just reality. Mostly, I'm feeling so much," Watts said.