Jameela Jamil Addresses Backlash to Her Role as Judge in Legendary: 'I'm Not the Star'

Jameela Jamil wants to use her platform to elevate the voices of marginalized communities.

Chatting with PEOPLE on Tuesday at Zumba Fitness’ Be SELFish Festival, the Good Place actress opened up about her new judging (and executive producing) role on HBO Max’s ballroom scene show Legendary.

“I really want to utilize my platform to share with other communities that need to be highlighted,” the 33-year-old told PEOPLE. “I think that this community deserves more attention and more love. And it shouldn’t only exist on the outskirts.”

Featuring 10 real voguing houses, the unscripted, 10-episode show will follow divas of each house as they compete in choreographed dances and fashion contests. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, stylist Law Roach and voguing legend Leiomy Maldonado — whom Jamil calls “the greatest ballroom dancer of all time” — will also be judges on the show.

The competition will be MC’d by vogue king Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ.

Following the announcement of Jamil’s position on the show, some LGBT people and active members of the ballroom scene criticized her inclusion on the show. The show pays homage to the iconic ballroom scene pioneered by black and Latinx queer people.

“Damn they done skipped over the WHOLE community for this huh lol,” wrote Adrian Xpression, leader of the House of Xpression, on Twitter.

“Billy Porter is right there!!!!!!!!!! Indya Moore is right there!!!!!!!!” tweeted pop culture critic Hanna, referring to the cast of Pose, an award-winning drama that follows members of the ballroom scene in he 1980s and 90s. “Angelica!!!! Ross!!!! Is!!! Right!!!! There!!!!!!!!!”

For Jamil, being featured on the show allows her to introduce ball culture to her fans.

“I’m not the star of this show,” Jamil says. “I’m just one person in it who will bring my fanbase to watch it. Leiomy is the star and the dancers are the stars.”

“There’s a lot of black queer and black trans people in this community, and they aren’t understood by a lot of people in this world,” she adds. “And the stuff that we read about in the news about them is always in a negative way, and they’re sensational in so many positive ways, and to be able to show that it’s so important to me.”

Jamil also clarified on Instagram that she will be executive producing the show and not be an MC, as an HBO press release and some reports claimed.

“I am just trying to use my platform and privilege to make sure important stories are told about groups that society needs to know about/accept/celebrate,” she wrote. “I had concerns at first about joining as on-camera talent, as I’m not from the world of Ballroom. But to get these shows about minorities made, sometimes you need mainstream names that can bring their followers to watch and support shows.”

“That is what Megan Thee Stallion and I hope to bring to the ballroom community,” she continued, “Support, love, respect and allyship.”

On Wednesday, she sent a series of tweets also addressing the controversy.

“Reading an inaccurate press release about our new show yesterday was upsetting, and it triggered a lot of incorrect news articles about it,” she wrote. “To be very clear, it’s @DashaunWesley who has worked on this show for 2 years is (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary. ❤️”

At Tuesday’s Zumba event, Jamil also spoke about the importance of taking the time to care for oneself.

“I think doing things for yourself shouldn’t have a bad reputation,” she says. “I think it’s really vital to maintaining your resources. Otherwise, you just run dry and then there’s nothing left for anyone else. I think I’m a better person for all the people around me for the time that I take this for myself so I’m 100% energy and 100% happiness. It makes me a better person to be around.”

“With women, I feel like we’re just expected to have endless resources and never take time out for ourselves,” she adds. “A lot of exercise is about looking thinner or looking hotter for other people. A lot of the exercise still becomes about other people. [Zumba] is just for you.”