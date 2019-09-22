Jameela Jamil Rocks Emmy Red Carpet Despite 'Throwing Up' from Gastritis Hours Before

Image zoom Jameela Jamil VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Are the Bad Place demons after Jameela Jamil?

The Good Place star, 33, has dealt with health crisis after health crisis ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards, beginning with intensive dental surgery at the start of the week and then a case of gastritis, or stomach inflammation, hours before the show.

“Two hours ago I was on a drip, like lying on my bathroom floor, throwing up,” Jamil told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I have gastritis.”

But Jamil made it to the Emmys, where she and the rest of her cast are nominated for outstanding comedy series.

“[It was a] bad reaction to antibiotics, I’ve been sick for days, but I’m still here, that’s how much I love this show,” she said.

Jamil is likely struggling with the antibiotics for her oral surgery. She said a week earlier that she had three teeth removed along with gum and jaw surgery, but still made it to an event for her new show, The Misery Index, with a bag of frozen peas strapped to her face.

The actress said she’s making it through the Emmys red carpet.

“I feel as good as anyone could considering what’s going on with me right now, and it’s because I’m dressed like a princess!” Jamil said.

And not one, but two different princesses inspired her Monique Lhuillier, sea foam dress.

“I wanted to go Grace Kelly. If Grace Kelly had sex with Princess Jasmine, they would make this look,” Jamil joked.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.