Jameela Jamil Claps Back at Trolls Saying She'll Catch the Coronavirus: 'Ya Late and Ya Basic'

Jameela Jamil isn’t taking jokes about her health lightly.

The Good Place actress clapped back on social media after a comedian’s quip that she would be the first “famous person” to contract the Coronavirus inspired a flurry of similar accusations about her health.

“If you’re gonna make a joke about how I am going to be the first actress with coronavirus, ya late and ya basic,” she wrote.

Jamil, 34, shared two compilations of tweets joking about her catching the viral illness.

“Jameela Jamil will definitely day [sic] she ‘survived’ coronavirus won’t she,” one Twitter user wrote.

“When Jameela Jamil comes out next year with an exclusive interview about her coronavirus scare,” wrote another.

Jamil’s reply underscored the danger in making light of someone’s health. “Joking about my mental and physical health doesn’t hurt me as much as other more vulnerable people with chronic illness/invisible disability/actual munchausens,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Jamil has defended herself in regards to her health. Last month, the actress condemned “false accusations” that she is lying about her health history and suffers from Munchausen syndrome.

“I have had to fight like a f—ing dog this week against false accusations, people framing my words, and deliberately taking them out of context, trying to discredit my entire integrity, and going after disabled members of my family,” she said on Instagram. “And for what? To stop me from being an activist against eating disorders? To stop me from destigmatizing conversations about mental health, suicides, sexual consent, abortions, women’s rights, trans rights?”

The star and her movement, I Weigh, are also the guest editors of the newest Playboy. In The PLAYBOY Interview, Jamil discussed her mental health, revealing that she didn’t realize she was suffering from depression until she had a breakdown.

“I didn’t identify that I had depression, because I wasn’t crying all the time; I wasn’t lying down eating ice cream under a blanket. It was a complete lack of emotion. It was a complete lack of care about myself, about other people, about anything,” she said. “That’s what my breakdown felt like, that I wasn’t attached to anything or anyone.”

Jamil said her depression culminated in two separate suicide attempts. The actress said learning to live her “complete truth all the time” has helped her cope — including speaking out about her past and current struggles.

“It explains why I’m now this maniac who has so much to lose but still risks it all,” she said. “Because this is the deal I made with myself to put up with this s—, to stay on this earth. I’m going to do it, and I’m going to make it an adventure and figure out who the f— I actually am.”