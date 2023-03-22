Jameela Jamil Shares Her Worst Ever Date Story: 'He Broke All of His Front Teeth'

Jameela Jamil is getting candid about her worst date ever.

While discussing her new Bad Dates podcast on the Today show Wednesday, The Good Place actress, 37, was prompted to share her own worst romantic experience — and stunned anchors Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker with her response.

"How do I tell this again legally?" Jamil jokingly said as she recalled what happened. "I had a man take several steps in my apartment on what was supposed to be my first ever booty call. He collapsed three steps in."

"He broke all of his front teeth," she added. "They flew across my apartment. He split his chin open and collapsed, and it was because he had misused a drug that excites a man's sausage."

After laughing in shock, Melvin responded "I've heard some bad stories, but that's the worst."

Jamil, however, shot down this idea and said she'd heard far worse on her podcast, which features guests including Conan O'Brien and comedian Nikki Glaser.

"I cannot tell you what I've heard on this podcast. I stay awake for hours rethinking," Jamil revealed. "It is not safe to listen to with your children, but it is an amazing listen."

Jamil is no stranger to turning heads. In November 2022, she appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast and discussed how she's often criticized for speaking out on issues such as reproductive rights, eating disorder culture, mental health and feminism — and how she felt the Duchess of Sussex, 41, could relate.

"It's just it's an unfathomable amount of s––t that you take, Meghan. I can't believe it," she said. "I fought back on your behalf for years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you."

"I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it," she continued. "It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

"Well, thank you for fighting back," Meghan replied.

More recently, Jamil has taken to Instagram to voice her concerns over the use of semaglutide drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

"I fear for everyone in the next few years," she posted in a Jan. 16 caption. "Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of 1000 dollars. Actual diabetics are seeing shortages. It's a now mainstream craze in Hollywood. HOPE this doesn't end the same way we were told opioids were safe. There is little to no discussion of the side effects in any advertising online. I'm deeply concerned but I can't change any of your minds because fat phobia has our generation in a chokehold.

"I'm screaming into a void," she continued. "I'm seeing people really struggle because of this stuff. It has become the exact uncontrollable wave I thought it would become and I hope that I'm worried for no reason, and that my doctors who have been advising me on this stuff are wrong, and that in 2 years nobody is saying 'F--- she was right and she tried to warn us for 6 months.'

"Wishing you all well and hope you have doctors that care about more than your size."