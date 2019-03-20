Jameela Jamil Reveals Mortifying But Relatable Tale of Breaking a Toilet at a Big Audition

Jameela Jamil may play the ultra-glamorous Tahani on The Good Place, but her road to land the role was far from smooth.

On a new episode of Sooo Many White Guys podcast with Phoebe Robinson, Jamil, 33, revealed she broke a toilet right before auditioning for the part.

“So we’re in the audition, it’s the second audition this time,” Jamil told Robinson, adding that she was so nervous that she had to go to the bathroom to relieve stress.

“I was like I need to do a nervous poo,” Jamil revealed.

“So I went to do it and there’s only one toilet and it’s shared by the casting director and all of the actresses. [When] I went to flush it, the flush came off in my hand and it was just me and this little poo staring at each other.”

Jameela Jamil Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Not knowing what to do next, Jamil, who is originally from London, said she considered jumping out of the window and going back to England.

“I’m like okay, ‘I’m just going to climb out of the window, leave and go back to England,’ which was genuinely my first instinct.”

However, just as Jamil was about to jump, she realized she was better off facing “the little poo.”

“I climb on to the toilet and try climb out of the window behind the toilet and realize it’s a 20-foot drop. So, if I fall out there and break my leg they’re going to find me and the poo, which is infinitely a worse story,” Jamil said on the podcast.

Jamil’s next plan was to pick up the excrement with her bare hands, but that’s when she noticed a piece of metal sticking out of the side of the toilet.

Jameela Jamil and Ted Danson in The Good Place Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

She then used the metal piece to activate the toilet, flushing the waste and saving the day.

Moments later, Jamil went to her audition and got the part. The Good Place also stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson and premiered in 2016 on NBC.

Since emerging on the Hollywood scene, Jamil has been applauded for her raw honesty.

In January, Jamil opened up about why she’s made it her mission to call out celebrities — including Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B — for promoting weight loss teas and appetite-suppressing lollipops to their millions of followers.

“I really think I am making it too embarrassing for other people to sell laxative teas, which truly may be my greatest achievement,” Jamil told PEOPLE on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.

Jamil’s fight against weight loss products is just one of the way’s she’s working to change the conversation around body image.

Jameela Jamil Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

“I’m excited a the idea that I might have a positive impact on young women rather than a negative one, which is more often than not what you end up having on people if you allow the industry to airbrush you, to Photoshop you, let you lie about your aesthetic and you put negative rhetoric out into the world,” she said.

“So I feel excited to be part of the change.”

“Jamil said her aim is to “lift back the curtain on Hollywood.”

“IT’s really important, and it will only help, it won’t hurt anyone.”