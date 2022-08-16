Jameela Jamil Suffered an NSFW Injury While Filming 'She-Hulk' : 'Didn't Know That Was Possible'

Jameela Jamil plays Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series

By
Published on August 16, 2022 01:20 PM
Jameela Jamil
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jameela Jamil takes her stunt work seriously — even to the point where she sustained an ironically NSFW injury on the set of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

"Oh, I did it all! I did it all," Jamil, 36, explained to Entertainment Tonight of her action scenes for character Titania. "I was hurting in place that I really didn't know exists."

She clarified the body location that ended up injured after some of her stunts. "Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a--hole. I didn't know that was possible!"

Some of the action sequences include Jamil participating in "jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air." However, Jamil is unsure how much of the final She-Hulk cut will show her true combat moves.

"I don't know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers," she continued. "But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I've never done before, because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs."

jameela jamil
TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo

This isn't the first time Jamil has shared some less-than-glamorous details from her time filming She-Hulk. The Good Place alum was subject to fan criticism upon first images from the show — which show her in a red-haired wig.

While some slammed the wig for looking fake, Jamil chimed in on Twitter with an explanation — and a joke.

"Omg this photo," she tweeted. "Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down."

Jamil added, "She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Friday on Disney+.

