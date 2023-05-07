Jameela Jamil Reveals She 'Pulled Out' of 'You' Season 4 Audition: 'I Don't Do Sex Scenes'

"My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," Jamil told You star Penn Badgley

By
Published on May 7, 2023 05:37 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jameela Jamil attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 402 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Netflix

Jameela Jamil revealed she pulled her season 4 audition for You because she did not want to have to film a sex scene.

The Good Place actress, 37, recalled what exactly happened, on the most recent episode of Stitcher Studios' Podcrushed podcast.

"I don't do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show," Jamil told Penn Badgley, referring to the fourth season of the star's hit Netflix series.

"My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," she explained, though it was unknown which role Jameel was talking about.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Jameela Jamil attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for ELLE

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And then you f---ing came out and were like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore,' Jameel recalled, referring to Badgley's request for "zero" intimate scenes.

"And I was like, 'I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw.' But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f---ing show," she continued.

She further admitted, "I can't even watch sex scenes in films... Even on my own, I have to fast forward through sex scenes because I've become so shy about watching other people."

RELATED VIDEO: 'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'

"It's not a shame," Jameel clarified. "I feel there's an awkwardness around it."

Prior to discussing her canceled audition, the body empowerment activist shared, "I don't think I've ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally."

"But that's also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me," Jameel said. "You know, I still wear the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way."

Jameel, Badgley, 36, and the other podcast hosts discussed the response to the actor's request for no intimate scenes — and what that said about society's double standard between men and women.

YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 301 of YOU
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

After the public backlash over his comments about wanting to limit his intimate scenes in You, Badgley has said his remarks were "blown out of proportion."

"What I was speaking about wasn't actually the final product," the Gossip Girl alum said in a interview with GQ published in March. "It was sort of like the culture inherent to the production of all movies, but particularly those scenes. It's like, look, we know that Hollywood has had a history of flagrant exploitation and abuse."

Badgley said that although he's "done a fair amount" of sex scenes leading up to now, he has "always" felt "disturbed" by it.

"It's not a place where I've blurred lines," he explained to Variety. "There's almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don't want to play with at all."

Related Articles
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Penn Badgley Downplays Backlash to Request for Less Sex on 'You', Says Comments Were 'Blown out of Proportion'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
YOU penn badgley, taylor swift
Penn Badgley Explains Why 'You' 's Joe Goldberg Would 'Despise' Taylor Swift
Dagmara Dominczyk attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
'Succession' 's Dagmara Domińczyk Lost Her Father Days Before Filming Finale: 'A Gentler, Kinder Logan Roy'
TODAY -- Pictured: Jameela Jamil on Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Jameela Jamil Shares Her Worst Ever Date Story: 'He Broke All of His Front Teeth'
https://www.tiktok.com/@iampennbadgley/video/7198256804227288362?_r=1&_t=8ZmMXhI0ghS
Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'
You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
'You' 's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
Kal Penn Reveals Which of the Stand-Up Comedians in 'Sunnyside' Makes Him Laugh the Most
Kal Penn on How Asking a Hollywood Connection for Dating Advice Nearly Led Him to an Escort Service
liam neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Why He Doesn't Like Filming Sex Scenes: 'I Just Get Embarrassed'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Keke Palmer, Meghan McCain, Padma Lakshmi
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
YOU penn badgley
'You' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Season
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'