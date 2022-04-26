On Monday, Twitter announced it had reached a deal with Elon Musk to purchase the social media platform and take the company private

Jameela Jamil Sends 'Last Tweet' as She Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Purchases Platform

Jameela Jamil is saying goodbye to Twitter.

The Good Place alum, 36, announced on Monday that she would no longer be an active user on the platform after Twitter accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the company and make it privately held.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet," she shared alongside a series of sweet snaps of her dog. "Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold."

"I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny," she added. "Best of luck."

Before sending her final tweet, the She-Hulk star — who has advocated for body positivity and mental health on social media — told her one million followers that she officially plans to stop using Twitter after the purchase.

Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil | Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty

"One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here," she tweeted on Monday. "So it's win win for you all really."

On Monday, Twitter announced it had reached a deal with Musk to purchase the social media platform and take the company private.

Twitter "has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company," the company said in a news release.

The Tesla CEO shared he wants to make Twitter a platform for freedom of speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he continued. "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Twitter's board, is expected to close in 2022.

Earlier this month, Musk announced his bid for full ownership of Twitter after becoming the company's largest stockholder by purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the tech giant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a letter to Twitter's Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor at the time, the entrepreneur said he wants to take the platform private.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," the entrepreneur explained.