Jameela Jamil Drags Cardi B for Promoting Detox Tea: 'I Hope These Celebrities S--- Their Pants'

Jameela Jamil is continuing her fight against harmful celebrity beauty fads.

The Good Place actress called out Cardi B on Twitter over the weekend after the rapper posted a sponsored Instagram for a brand of detox tea. In a series of tweets, Jamil, 32, accused Cardi, 26, of promoting a potentially harmful product she doesn’t actually take.

“They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s— their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” she wrote. “Not that they actually take this s—. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

On Friday, Cardi posted an Instagram video showing off her post-pregnancy body, crediting the tea for helping her lose weight she’d gained after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, four months ago.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Instead of drinking the tea, which is known to have a laxative effect on consumers, Jamil urged her followers to lose weight the natural way — by eating healthy.

“If you want to ‘curb your appetite’ eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup,” she tweeted. “Don’t drink these ‘detox’ teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run…”

“Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics,” she added. “IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor.”

Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics. IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor. 🙏🏽 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Earlier this year, Jamil also slammed Kim Kardashian West after the reality star promoted appetite-suppressing lollipops on Instagram.

“No. F— off. No. [You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” she tweeted.

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’ “