Jameela Jamil Confirms She-Hulk Casting, Shows Off Combat Skills: 'Anything Is Possible Kids'

Jameela Jamil is ready for action.

On Friday, The Good Place alum, 35, confirmed her involvement in Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk, voicing her excitement for the film and sharing some behind-the-scenes footage as she gets ready for the role.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but…" she teased on a TikTok video, before cutting to a clip of her practicing fighting with a trainer to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" Jamil continued in the combat clip, adding the hashtags #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.

The actress also shared the fierce footage on Twitter, writing "GAH! I've peaked in silliness. I'm so excited!"

Collider confirmed that Jamil will portray supervillain Titania, She-Hulk's longtime foe, in the 10-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe show.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany already tapped to lead as the lawyer-slash-superhero Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ series, first reported by Deadline. In the comics, Jennifer is an attorney who gains superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will also reprise their roles as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.

Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil | Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced the She-Hulk series at the2019 D23 Expo.

"Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU," Feige told the audience at the time, Entertainment Weekly reports. "Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she's a lawyer, and she's gonna star in a show unlike anything we've done before."