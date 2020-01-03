Jameela Jamil Cancels Candace Owens' Podcast Appearance After Tweet About Trans Man Giving Birth

Jameela Jamil canceled conservative commentator Candance Owens’ upcoming segment on her podcast after the two were involved in a Twitter feud.

The Good Place actress — who has also made a name for herself as an outspoken body activist — slammed Owens earlier this week for making a controversial comment about a transgender man giving birth.

On Monday, Owens tweeted the rescinded invitation she received from Jamil, which asserted that Owens’ comments could create an “unsafe” environment on Jamil’s podcast, I Weigh.

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted ‘only women can give birth’. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ‘unsafe’. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD!” the conservative personality wrote.

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Shares a Photo from 10 Years Ago When She Had an Eating Disorder: ‘I Was So Weak’

Owens also quipped in a follow-up tweet to Dave Rubin — who hosts the political podcast The Rubin Report — that “under no circumstances can you give birth,” adding “… Am I still allowed to come on your podcast later this year or has this statement made you feel unsafe?”

The dispute between the star, 33, and Owens, 30, began Sunday when Owens reposted a Daily Mirror article entitled, “Transgender man gives birth to non-binary partner’s baby with female sperm donor.”

“Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you,” the political commentator wrote.

OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you. https://t.co/WoZNyLh6ll — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 29, 2019

RELATED: Taylor Swift Praises Jameela Jamil for Pushing ‘Body Neutrality’: ‘We’ve Made Incredible Strides’

Jamil was quick to respond to Owens, arguing her own point of view.

Image zoom Leon Bennett/WireImage; Moses Robinson/Getty Images

“OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you,” Jamil wrote.

The feud continued with Owens replying, “LOL ‘only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them’ is now considered a form of bullying,” adding “@jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well.”

Other celebrities have stood by Jamil in the past.

In November, Taylor Swift shared that she was is fully on board with Jamil’s push for body neutrality.

The Lover singer, 30, supports the body neutrality movement — the idea that people don’t need to praise their bodies or focus on how they look — and wants people to stop judging other people’s figures or scrutinizing their own.

“Thank God we’ve had #MeToo movements and moments where we’re looking at ourselves as a society and we’re looking at internalized misogyny. We’re looking at the way we treat critiquing women’s bodies,” she told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in an interview on his Apple Music show New Music Daily.

Swift mentioned Jamil as someone who is leading the way.

“We have amazing women out there like Jameela Jamil saying, ‘I’m not trying to spread body positivity. I’m trying to spread body neutrality where I can sit here and not think about what my body is looking like,’ ” the artist said.