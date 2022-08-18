Jameela Jamil and James Blake's Relationship Timeline

Jameela Jamil and James Blake have each other's backs.

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in 2015, and have been sharing looks into their supportive relationship ever since.

When they're not being proud plus-ones for each other at awards shows or public events, they're professing their love for each other on social media.

"Highly recommend loving your best friend," the She-Hulk actress captioned a Valentine's Day tribute to the Grammy-winning singer this year.

They have even worked together on various occasions, including Blake's latest album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on which Jamil had a producing credit.

From their first public event together to their loving anniversary posts, take a look back at Jamil and Blake's relationship timeline.

Feb. 28, 2015: Jameela Jamil and James Blake spark dating rumors

The two first sparked dating rumors after Jamil posted a cuddly photo of them together during her birthday celebration in February.

June 29, 2015: Jameela Jamil and James Blake go public with their romance

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A few months after posting their first Instagram together, the couple seemingly went public with their romance as they attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Dec. 31, 2015: Jameela Jamil and James Blake celebrate one year together

Jameela Jamil/Instagram

As 2015 came to a close, Jamil paid tribute to Blake as they celebrated one year together. "A year spent with my favourite person in the world," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Blake. "Happy New Year everyone."

March 1, 2018: James Blake professes his love for Jameela Jamil

In 2018, Blake posted a cute picture of him and Jamil walking side by side, simply tweeting, "I love her."

May 24, 2018: Jameela Jamil supports James Blake's music release

As Blake released new music in May 2018, Jamil posted a silly photo of her peeking behind the singer's back. "Behind every great man, is a creepy little Indian 👀," she playfully captioned the photo. "@jamesblake just dropped a new song today on @bbcradio1 and it's one of my favourite ones ever. It plays at the end of his show and it is 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 it's called Don't Miss It."

Sept. 26, 2018: Jameela Jamil celebrates James Blake's birthday

As Blake celebrated the big 3-0, Jamil shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Happy 30th birthday to one of the top 20 people I've ever met. ❤️"

Jan. 6, 2019: Jameela Jamil and James Blake make their red carpet debut

Rich Fury/Getty

Many years after going public with their romance, the couple made their red carpet debut as they attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty. That year, Jamil's show The Good Place was up for best television series, musical or comedy.

Jan. 17, 2019: James Blake says Jameela Jamil encouraged him to be more outspoken

In an interview with Dazed magazine, Blake opened up about how his girlfriend has inspired him to be more outspoken about his feelings.

"It feels good now to just be able to tell people how I feel," he told the publication. "I think it's because I met my girlfriend, and there was no room for pretense. She speaks her mind. It was like, 'Tell me how you feel. Tell me what you're thinking.' In my everyday life, I wasn't being encouraged to sit behind metaphor or sit behind long silences or be in a mood without explaining what it's about."

Jan. 19, 2019: James Blake says Jameela Jamil inspired his new album

In 2019, Blake released his fourth album Assume Form, crediting Jamil as the inspiration. "To @jameelajamil I love you and you are the reason this album exists," he tweeted.

Feb. 10, 2019: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the Grammys

Neilson Barnard/Getty

As Blake was nominated for best rap performance for his collaboration on "King's Dead" with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future, the singer had Jamil by his side. The couple flashed sweet smiles as they walked the red carpet together. During the award show, Blake performed alongside Travis Scott and Philip Bailey, before eventually taking home the aforementioned award for best rap performance.

March 2019: Jameela Jamil opens up about James Blake on "Ctrl Alt Delete" podcast

During an appearance on Emma Gannon's "Ctrl Alt Delete" podcast, Jamil briefly talked about Blake, revealing what the singer has taught her during the course of their relationship.

"My boyfriend taught me to stick up for myself. He's been a great force. I understand the brain of white male privilege now. I've been with him for four years … I decided to try and live my life as he does," she said. "If he doesn't need his nails done before a mag interview, then neither do I. He spends five minutes getting ready, then so do I."

May 5, 2019: Jameela Jamil celebrates her fourth anniversary with James Blake

Jamil celebrated her fourth anniversary with Blake in May 2019, reposting a photo of them at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. "4 years deep with this hilarious man," she wrote. "I used to hate the top picture so much because of my 'double' chin, and now I realize I was such a dick for that. I'm so happy in that picture and I'm so glad that wonderful day is documented. And I love my chins for being such faithful friends to my biggest laughs. My inner bully is such an arsehole and every day is an exercise to murder it."

June 15, 2019: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty

As Jamil presented best documentary at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, she brought Blake along for a date night. The two posed for cameras as they walked the red carpet in Santa Monica, California.

Nov. 24, 2019: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the American Music Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Before presenting new artist of the year to Billie Eilish at the American Music Awards, Jamil walked the red carpet with Blake, wrapping her arms around her beau as they posed for photographers.

Dec. 12, 2019: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the Billboard Women in Music event

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2019, Jamil presented Taylor Swift with the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award at the Billboard Women in Music event. Before the groundbreaking moment, the actress and her boyfriend posed for a few photos on the red carpet.

Jan. 26, 2020: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the Grammys

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Since Jamil inspired Blake's album Assume Form, it only makes sense that she was by his side when it was nominated at the 2020 Grammys. The album was up for best alternative music album, but the award eventually went to Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride.

Jamil addressed Blake's loss in a tongue-in-cheek tweet which showed the two making sad faces. "He didn't win," the actress captioned the tweet, tagging her longtime love. "We both took it really well. @jamesblake you were and are always my winner. ?"

Oct. 8, 2021: Jameela Jamil opens up about her producing credit on James Blake's album

In October 2021, Jamil defended her producing credit on Blake's album Friends That Break Your Heart after receiving blowback on social media, reminding critics that she had a background in music before she became an actress.

"A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn't possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend's music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that," Jamil tweeted. "You are part of the problem of why women don't pursue producing."

She followed up her statement on Instagram, writing that Blake "had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on."

Feb. 14, 2022: Jameela Jamil pays tribute to James Blake on Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day in 2022, Jamil paid tribute to Blake on Instagram, noting that they've been together for 7 years. "7 years?! Wha?" she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging Blake. "Plus the pandemic counts for at least 15 years as that's how much it has aged us all… so really… 22 years together?! Impressive! Highly recommend loving your best friend."

May 19, 2022: Jameela Jamil and James Blake attend the Ivor Novello Awards

Dave J. Hogan/Getty

The two sweetly held hands as they attended the Ivor Novello Awards in Blake's hometown of London, England.

June 19, 2022: Jameela Jamil pays tribute to James Blake on Father's Day

Jamil jokingly paid tribute to Blake on Father's Day in June, posting a cute video of the singer dancing with their dog. "Happy Fathers Day to Barold's hot dog dad," she captioned the clip.