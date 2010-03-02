Jake’s Bachelor Blog: ‘I Am So In Love!’

By People Staff
Updated December 01, 2020 06:35 PM
Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Well, it has all come to a very successful end. This journey has been the most amazing experience of my life! I can’t express how much it has meant having all the , fans and friends giving me their support during this emotional roller coaster.

I was looking for a girl that is compassionate, romantic, passionate and protective, not to mention wild fireworks, and I found it. I am so in love — more than I have ever been. A nice guy found a great girl! As everyone gets to know Vienna for who she truly is, you will see how wonderfully compassionate she is. I am sooo happy, and what more can I ask for?

It was wonderful seeing the beautiful Tenley at After the Final Rose. We solidified a great friendship.

I have received all of your messages and fan mail and please be patient as my schedule is CRAZY right now. I will try to get back to everyone!!

Thank you so much for such a successful season!!!

Remember, flying is the safest means of transportation! Fly safe everyone!

Again, THANK YOU for making my dream of finding love come true! –Jake Pavelka

For more on The Bachelor finale, check out Chris Harrison's blog on EW.com!

