Jake’s Bachelor Blog: ‘I Am So In Love!’

Well, it has all come to a very successful end. This journey has been the most amazing experience of my life! I can’t express how much it has meant having all the , fans and friends giving me their support during this emotional roller coaster.

I was looking for a girl that is compassionate, romantic, passionate and protective, not to mention wild fireworks, and I found it. I am so in love — more than I have ever been. A nice guy found a great girl! As everyone gets to know Vienna for who she truly is, you will see how wonderfully compassionate she is. I am sooo happy, and what more can I ask for?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was wonderful seeing the beautiful Tenley at After the Final Rose. We solidified a great friendship.

I have received all of your messages and fan mail and please be patient as my schedule is CRAZY right now. I will try to get back to everyone!!

Thank you so much for such a successful season!!!

Remember, flying is the safest means of transportation! Fly safe everyone!