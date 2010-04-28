Jake Pavelka Says Tearful Goodbye to Dancing with the Stars

Jake Pavelka isn’t afraid to show his emotions! The former Bachelor star gave a heartfelt goodbye to Dancing with the Stars Tuesday after fans voted him off following a flawed performance with partner Chelsie Hightower Monday.

Through tears, he admitted he never “imagined how hard it would be to say goodbye,” as his heartbroken fianc e Vienna Girardi watched from the audience.

“Right now we’re a little bummed out, but it’s okay,” a more collected Pavelka told PEOPLE backstage following the show.

“It’s always a little bummer when you go off the show,” Hightower agreed. “But at same time, I feel at peace because there was nothing more that we could’ve done in this competition to do well.”

Pavelka said what he’ll miss most “is the camaraderie with the other dancers,” and particularly his “best friend” Chelsea.

While toting the disco-ball trophy may not be in the stars for Pavelka, he guarantees dancing will be part of his future. “Dancing is part of me now!” he said. “The Latin dances are where my passions are.”

And Vienna better dust off her dancing shoes: Pavelka promises his future wife will join him on the dance floor soon. Until then, the couple is looking forward to some quality down time.