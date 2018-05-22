Jake Pavelka’s Girlfriend Didn’t Know He Was on The Bachelor Until Their Third Date!

Mark Gray
May 22, 2018 03:05 PM

Eight years ago, Jake Pavelka starred on The Bachelor. Now, it seems that maybe he’s found love.

While in Las Vegas to help unveil Bachelor slot machines at the MGM Grand over the weekend, the season 14 suitor told PEOPLE that he is firmly off the market.

“We’ve been dating for about eight months. She’s an attorney from Arkansas. She has the most beautiful electric blue eyes that I have ever seen on any human being in my life,” he said of his girlfriend Tiffany.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Pavelka said he was working out a Dallas gym when she first laid eyes on her.

“I was working out and she came walking in in a red dress in high heels, and man, she is a train-stopper,” he said. “She is beautiful inside and out, and it is crazy that God made a person like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin On Getting Engaged Again after Her Breakup with Arie: “This Time It’s Going to Stick!”

Tiffany had no idea that Pavelka was once handing out roses to women vying for his heart. He told her on their third date, and he said she was initially hesitant about dating him, but her reservations subsided.

“She’s been smart to guard her heart,” he said. “With her, I’m dating up.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now