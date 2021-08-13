Jake Paul Will Not Face Federal Charges Related to 2020 Arizona Mall Looting Incident

YouTube personality Jake Paul, 24, was identified in a video of the looting of an Arizona mall in 2020

"Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona said in a statement to NBC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Misdemeanor charges against the 24-year-old social media star were previously dismissed, according to the outlet.

In May 2020, Paul participated in the protests erupting across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

Paul documented the demonstration on his Instagram Story, claiming that he had been tear-gassed and that his eyes were "bleeding."

He was later identified in a separate video watching looters vandalizing a P.F. Chang's restaurant at the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Arizona — which prompted backlash on social media.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," the YouTuber shared in a statement at the time, adding that he was "strictly documenting, not engaging."

"I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way," Paul continued. "We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."

Jake Paul Jake Paul | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The YouTube personality had another run-in with law enforcement in August 2020 when his home was searched by FBI agents. This occurred when the Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale City Attorney's Office announced that the charges against Paul for his involvement in the Scottsdale Fashion Square riots were being dismissed without prejudice, and that the investigation was being handed over to the FBI.

"The FBI's Los Angeles Field Office served a federal search warrant today at a Calabasas residence at around 6 a.m. and just cleared a short while ago," a spokesperson for the FBI told PEOPLE at the time. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am prohibited from commenting on the nature of the investigation."

Helicopter footage over the scene obtained by ABC7 appeared to show multiple apparent firearms being seized from the property by officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.