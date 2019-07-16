Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Are Getting Married in Las Vegas — and MTV Is Filming Everything

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau‘s wedding is fast approaching — and everyone is invited!

The couple is set to tie the knot in a televised wedding in Las Vegas at the Grafitti Mansion on July 28. MTV will film the ceremony.

According to a press release about the pair’s upcoming nuptials, the wedding will be followed by a reception at the Sugar Factory, which will feature a full red carpet.

While no guests have been confirmed, the event is promised to be “star-studded.”

Paul, 22, revealed their wedding date to a crowd at VidCon on Saturday. In a video shared by another YouTuber, Mongeau was on a panel giving a Q&A session to attendees when Paul appeared to surprise her by showing up on the stage, with Mongeau telling the crowd she was “speechless.”

Paul then read Mongeau a poem, recounting the day they first met and suggesting something intimate happened between the two, before diving into their relationship.

“Two years later we turned into ‘Jana,’ no more broads in Atlanta, no more girls caught on camera. I’m loyal to you and all the spray Tanas,” he wrote.

Paul went on to welcome her into his family, telling her they were meant for each other despite critics claiming their engagement was fake or for attention.

“Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove,” he continued. “She’s the ying to my yang … Dear Daily Mail stop hating on the rang. From Calabasas to Vegas to getting blacked out, it’s about all of our moments and not just the clout.”

The wedding will come two months after Paul and Mongeau began dating. The couple’s brief courtship is featured on the MTV digital reality show Tana Turns 21.

The two YouTubers got engaged on Mongeau’s 21st birthday on June 23, with Paul proposing with Mongeau’s cake. Neither officially confirmed to fans that they were dating before the engagement.