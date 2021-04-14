YouTuber Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Allegations from TikTok Star Justine Paradise

Jake Paul is denying sexual assault allegations made against him by TikTok star Justine Paradise.

The 24-year-old YouTuber's attorney, Daniel E. Gardenswartz, said in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Tuesday, "Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character."

"Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct," Gardenswartz said.

The statement comes days after Paradise — a content creator who has over 524,000 TikTok followers — accused Paul of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in July 2019.

Jake Paul Jake Paul | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

In a 20-minute-long YouTube video released on Friday, Paradise claimed that the incident occurred in the bedroom of Paul's California home, where he lived and worked with several friends.

"Sex is very special and very important to me," she said. "Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else."

Paradise said when Paul put his hands in places on her she did not want, she moved them away, leading to him to ask, "If nothing's going to happen, what's the point?"

She claimed that things escalated despite her telling Paul "no" and the YouTube star, while physically on top of her, allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," Paradise alleged. "That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

According to Paradise, Paul then acted cold towards her and did not speak to her again.

In the days after the alleged assault, Paradise said she tried to reach out to Paul "to talk to him and tell him, 'Hey, I didn't consent for this. It made me feel so awful,'" though she "couldn't tell him because he never responded" to her text messages.

"I never got an apology or anything like that," she added. "I would have liked to have an apology because that was messed up, and I didn't want that."

The social media influencer ended her video by saying she hopes that by sharing her story publicly, Paul "realizes what he did and doesn't do it again."

"I know he knows that I didn't want to do anything sexual with him," she said. "I've thought about this literally every single day since it happened. But the more and more I think about it, the more I realize, no one can be doing that and think that it's something right to do."