YouTuber Jake Paul's Los Angeles Home Searched by FBI: Reports 

The controversial YouTube star has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past

The home of YouTube personality Jake Paul was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the FBI, assisted by a SWAT team, served a search warrant at Paul's Calabasas mansion.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned," an FBI spokesperson told the newspaper in a statement.

The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Paul, 23, has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Helicopter footage over the scene obtained by ABC7 appears to show multiple apparent firearms being seized from the property by officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's only involvement in this incident was to transport some firearms for the FBI."

The Los Angeles Times reports that the SWAT team was used to make entry to Paul's home. According to the Times, agents trained to make high-risk entries are used when there is intelligence to suggest there are firearms, or people who authorities fear could become violent, on the premises.

After the search, federal agents left Paul's home in a procession of armored vehicles, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

The controversial YouTube star has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past. In June, PEOPLE confirmed with the Scottsdale Police Department that Paul had been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he was identified in a video of the looting of an Arizona mall amid protests that began in response to the killing of George Floyd. Plea information was not available.

His rep did not return PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but Paul denied taking part in looting in a tweet, saying he spent the day "doing our part to peaceful protest."