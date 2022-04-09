Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello, and Bowen Yang Debate Name Pronunciations in Hilarious SNL Promo

The Ambulance actor, 41, and the "Bam Bam" singer, 25, were joined by SNL cast member Bowen Yang for a string of hilarious promos ahead of their big night on April 9, all of which showcase the stars' impressive acting ranges.

In the first part of the video, the A-listers debate the pronunciations of each other's names. Yang, 31, corrects Gyllenhaal after he introduces himself, firmly telling the actor, "Gill-en-hall, your name is pronounced, Gill-en-hall."

"I guarantee you it is not," Gyllenhaal replies, to which Cabello says, "Gua-ran-tee, you gua-ran-tee it." Jake then adds, "Yeah, both of you are very wrong."

The video then cuts to a second promo, in which Yang says he's "so happy spring is here."

"The birds are singing," Gyllenhaal adds, while Cabello chimes in with, "the flowers are blooming." "The marshmallow Peeps are staring at me with their sunken, unblinking eyes, daring me to take a bite but I can't! I shan't!" Yang continues.

"I'm sorry, I'm auditioning for a movie, it's Marshmallow Peeps 2, where my peeps at? In theaters Easter 2023," he concludes.

The NBC teaser finishes with Yang thanking Cabello and Gyllenhaal for doing the promos even though they "had to wake up early" and "don't get paid," to which this Saturday's host and musical guest tell Yang they are in fact getting paid. Yang then jokingly gets upset and storms off camera, yelling, "Then who is playing me like a fiddle?!"

Cabello's appearance on the long-running sketch comedy series comes just one day after her newest album, Familia, dropped on Friday.

Speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Kay Adams in this week's issue, the "Havana" singer opens up about making her third album, revealing that therapy helped her cope with the overwhelming anxiety she was feeling at the start of the process.

"For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen," she shares. "That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time."

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello on Therapy, and Her New Album: "I Really Feel Like I'm Living My Truth"

That vulnerability is on full display on the former Fifth Harmony singer's album, which she says is entirely autobiographical. Though Cabello doesn't confirm which life events she covers in her new music, she navigated a public breakup with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend of two years, in November.

"I just word-vomited into a mic in the form of a melody," she says. "It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness."