Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Céline Dion as He Returns to Host SNL 15 Years After His Debut

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend, his first time hosting since his 2007 debut, with musical guest Camila Cabello and special guest Willow Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The actor, 41, made his return to Saturday Night Live as host over the weekend, after last leading the late-night NBC comedy sketch series in 2007. The hosting gig came on the heels of the premiere of Ambulance, his latest film.

During his opening monologue, Gyllenhaal joked about how long it had been since he last hosted the show, teasing, "That was like 400 Marvel movies ago."

"To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue," he continued, before a photograph of Gyllenhaal in a wig and dress was shown.

"There I am in full drag, singing a song from Dreamgirls, to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy," Gyllenhaal added. "That was actually the least problematic thing in that episode, but looking back, I feel like I was a totally different person."

Gyllenhaal then went into a bit about how he is portrayed as being "this serious, intense method actor," before noting that he was only "doing that method stuff" because he thought it was what he needed to do to be taken seriously as an actor. He explained that it made him forget "how to have fun."

"That's when I realized something I should have realized a long time ago — acting is a really stupid job," he continued. "It's pretend and it's fun, and it should be filled with joy. Well, I'm finally embracing that joy again, and that's why I'm back standing on this stage."

Gyllenhaal admitted, however, that he never thought SNL "would come calling" and ask him to host once more due to the fact that he hosted the show so long ago. "But being here tonight," he said, "it feels like everything is suddenly coming back."

The Nightcrawler star then channeled his inner singer as he performed his own rendition of Céline Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" with Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong as backup singers.

During his SNL hosting spot, Gyllenhaal performed in an array of sketches, including one surrounding a couple's therapy session, and another where he played a plant that garnered the attention of a horny bee.

Gyllenhaal was joined for the evening by musical guest Camila Cabello, who performed after the release of her new album, Familia, which dropped Friday.

Cabello, 25, performed twice during the episode, picking her single "Bam Bam" to go first. She was then joined by Willow Smith to perform the track "Psychofreak" off of her latest LP during her second performance.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted a few Easter eggs in the episode. Gyllenhaal honored Bubble Boy with a portrait and made a callback to Donnie Darko by wearing the same sweater during his goodbye. He also wore a T-shirt with the names of his nieces Ramona and Gloria — sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's daughters — just as he did when it was just Ramona in 2007.

Jake's SNL stint came just one day after Ambulance premiered in theaters. He told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday that he had fulfilled his "dream" of starring in a Michael Bay movie.

"I've always had this sort of dream since I was younger to be in a Michael Bay [movie], and it's just fun to sort of play that out," Jake said of Ambulance. "To be in a city where I grew up, where you're a kid thinking about cars and car chases and stuff like that and to be fulfilling that."

He added, "Being an action star in a movie, it just allows for so much room for fun and joking and absurdity."

Following his role in Ambulance, Jake is next set to star in Guy Ritchie's The Interpreter, sci-fi thriller The Division, miniseries The Son, and the drama Suddenly.