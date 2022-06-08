Jake Bongiovi Posts Sweet Pic Hugging Millie Bobby Brown: 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'

The Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi's son made their red carpet debut at 2022 BAFTA Awards in March

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared a sweet embrace while out for a hike.

On Monday, Bongiovi — the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — shared a photo of himself hugging the Stranger Things star, 18, on Instagram. In the snap, Brown is standing on her tiptoes as she holds onto her boyfriend during the couple's nature excursion.

"Ain't no mountain high enough," Bongiovi, 20, captioned the photo in a reference to the 1967 hit soul classic by R&B legend Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

His girlfriend responded in the comment section and completed the lyrics to the song, writing, "can keep me from getting to u babe !!!"

Bongiovi also posted a second photo of himself from his adventure with Brown — in it, he's wearing red shorts and no shorts with clear blue skies behind him.

Last week, Brown shared a snap of herself posing with her real-life boyfriend as well as her onscreen love, Finn Wolfhard, in front of a height chart on Instagram. She wore a floral top while Bongiovi sported a white-shirt and sunglasses and Wolfhard, 19, wore a blue and gray collared shirt.

"when two worlds collide🤯 @strangerthingstv," she wrote alongside the snap.

In March, Bongiovi and Brown made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards. The couple matched in black, with Brown donning a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

Bongiovi went with a simple black suit, which he accented with a Ukraine flag pin in a show of support for the country amidst the Russian invasion.

Brown made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 with a photo of Bongiovi kissing her on the cheek while riding the famous London Eye.

Prior to the announcement, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted together multiple times over the summer, from walking around New York City to spending a day in the sun, which Brown posted on her Instagram Story.

This winter, Brown and Bongiovi celebrated the holidays together for the first time as a couple. The pair snuggled up for a photo in front of a Christmas tree in December 2021, which Brown captioned "Happy holidays ❤."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

On her birthday in February, Brown shared photos on Instagram of the couple in matching attire inspired by Barbie and Ken alongside the caption, "Hey Ken!" In the comments section, Bongiovi replied, "Ur rly pretty."

Several of Brown's celebrity friends gushed over the happy couple's photos in the comments, including Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, Paris Hilton, and Emma Bunton.