Jak Knight, Black-ish and Big Mouth Writer, Dead at 28 as Fellow Comedians Mourn: 'Truly Shocked'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Jak Knight, a writer, comedian and actor known for his work on Black-ish and Big Mouth, has died. He was 28.

The Bust Down star's friends and fellow comedians shared an outpouring of tributes after his family announced that he died Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to Variety. A cause of death was not given.

A rep for Knight did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe it," Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. "You ever juke on a girl while drunk crying about Jak Knight dying? 10/10 experience," Broad City's Hannibal Buress posted. "Jak Knight was hilarious. His voice in comedy will be missed," Workaholics star Blake Anderson wrote.

"I'm in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, actually funny and a genuinely kind person, a rare combo. I just can't believe this at all," Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wrote in a tweet.

BUST DOWN -- "Fett, Party of Two" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Langston Kerman as Langston, Jak Knight as Jak -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Truly shocked to hear about Jak Knight's passing. Only 28. A brilliant stand-up comic and dope person. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and loved ones," Everything's Trash star Phoebe Robinson shared in a tweet.

"RIP Jak Knight. Praying for his friends," wrote Chance the Rapper.

"RIP Jak Knight. I only met him a few times but every time I would see him it always felt like I was talking to one of the greats," The Boys' Jack Quaid posted. "My heart goes out to his close friends and family. He was incredible."

Knight most recently co-created and costarred in Peacock's Bust Down with Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Langston Kerman. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform in March, is about a group of four friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. In addition, Knight served as an executive producer alongside his collaborators.

His resume also includes writing for Black-ish and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and an upcoming onscreen role in Chelsea Peretti's First Time Female Director. Additionally, Knight has double-duty writing and acting credits on Pause with Sam Jay and Big Mouth.

